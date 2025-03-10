When allegations emerged linking former President Donald Trump to a decades-old Russian operation—naming him as the elusive asset "Krasnov"—the question echoed through American politics: *Could a U.S. president truly be compromised?*

This is a follow-up to our investigation into Trump's alleged ties to the KGB, doesn’t aim to answer that definitively. Instead, it seeks clarity by examining Trump’s latest actions since returning to office in January 2025 through precisely this lens. Has President Trump again pursued policies beneficial to Moscow—even if indirectly?

The evidence raises eyebrows: halting offensive cyber operations against Russia without reciprocal assurances; publicly humiliating Ukraine’s President Zelensky and cutting off crucial tactical support; openly questioning NATO commitments, unsettling European allies; and imposing harsh tariffs …