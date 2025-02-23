Summary: In February 2025, Alnur Mussayev – a former Soviet/Kazakh intelligence chief – alleged on Facebook that Donald Trump was recruited by the KGB during a 1987 Moscow visit and given the codename “Krasnov.” This report investigates the claim by examining source credibility, available evidence, expert commentary, media coverage, historical context, prior Russian influence allegations, and official records. Citations are provided for verification.

Share