Subscribe
Sign in
Home
Notes
The Epstein Files
Krasnov
Trump's Circle
Economy
Elon Musk
Putin
Archive
About
Latest
Top
Discussions
Kremlin Heightens Protective Measures for Putin as Assassination and Coup Threats Loom, According to European Intelligence Assessment
A European intelligence assessment says Putin’s security bubble now extends into aides’ homes, phones and daily movements.
May 4
•
Jane Prescott
9
3
February 2026
Donald J. Trump Mentions in Public Epstein-Related Records
Flight logs, depositions, and court filings document social contact and travel overlap between Trump and Epstein.
Feb 13
•
Jane Prescott
9
5
Epstein’s 3.5 million-page DOJ release includes an estate trust that conflicts with Jes Staley’s sworn denial
The Justice Department says the “final” production totals nearly 3.5 million pages, plus more than 2,000 videos and 180,000 images.
Feb 12
•
Jane Prescott
6
3
January 2026
Maduro Captured After U.S. Strikes. The Real Stakes Are Oil
This report follows the policy trail from sanctions and tanker pressure to today’s raid, and maps the fallout for OPEC, Russia, Europe, and global…
Jan 3
•
Jane Prescott
7
3
4
December 2025
Join my new subscriber chat
A private space for us to converse and connect
Dec 9, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
Assessing the Legitimacy of Putin’s Claim to Ukraine’s Donbas Region
Treaties, UN votes, and the region’s own history show Russia’s claim to Donbas is legally void and dangerously corrosive to the modern rules-based…
Dec 5, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
12
1
6
November 2025
Is Trump Losing His Economic Base? A 2016/2020 vs. 2025 Comparison
Donald Trump’s political rise was built in large part on economic promises – from bringing back jobs to taming trade imbalances and lowering costs for…
Nov 24, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
5
3
How is the U.S. economy doing under the Trump administration? (2025)
An evidence-driven look at 2025 growth, jobs, inflation, and the Trump policy shocks shaping the U.S. economy.
Nov 23, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
4
1
2
October 2025
The $41.35M→$95M Palm Beach Play
Trump seized Maison de L’Amitié in the 2004 auction after Epstein’s $36–$38M lane, then sold to Dmitry Rybolovlev in a 2008 record transaction.
Oct 26, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
7
1
4
The Miller Blueprint: Project 2025 Now Running the White House
Records indicate Trump is implementing a program drafted by outside advisers—led by Stephen Miller—from campus visa actions to DEI rollbacks.
Oct 9, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
9
1
3
October 2025 Government Shutdown: ACA Subsidy Dispute at the Core
A funding standoff over expiring ACA subsidies has shuttered the government, with analysts warning premiums could more than double for marketplace…
Oct 8, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
3
1
1
September 2025
Nine Years of Trump’s Rhetoric Normalizing Political Violence
A violence spiral near out of control.
Sep 16, 2025
•
Jane Prescott
13
7
© 2026 Jane Prescott
·
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start your Substack
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great culture
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts