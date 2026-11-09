Morning Truth

Morning Truth

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Duncan Ritchie's avatar
Duncan Ritchie
18h

The logic is sound. But logic, sadly, is not a factor in Republican politics.

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maryc's avatar
maryc
18h

What would happen?? Voters would dance in the street!

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