By Jane Prescott | November 9, 2026

There is an extraordinary opportunity in front of Republicans, and perhaps for America itself.

For Republicans leaving Congress, there is little left to lose. They have an opportunity to leave a legacy.

For Republicans staying, there is much to gain: a chance to rebuild their credibility, demonstrate independence and show voters that country comes before party.

Imagine a Republican-controlled Congress impeaching its own president.

The circumstances are difficult to ignore. Trump’s war against Iran has cost tens of billions, depleted critical American weapons inventories, disrupted global energy supplies and raised serious questions about military strategy and leadership. The Strait of Hormuz remains a source of instability, while families across the world bear the economic consequences.

Today, Republican Representative Thomas Massie renewed his effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, bringing eight articles of impeachment back before Congress.

But Hegseth did not independently decide to launch this war. Trump did. If the secretary must answer for executing the policy, the president must answer for ordering it.

And what about JD Vance? Congress should examine his own actions and responsibilities. If evidence establishes grounds for impeachment, his office should not shield him.

There is also an extraordinary constitutional possibility. If both Trump and Vance were convicted and removed before January, Speaker Mike Johnson could become Acting President. After January, that succession position would pass to the new Speaker, potentially Hakeem Jeffries.

This is not a reason to impeach. Accountability must be based on evidence. But it illustrates the importance of constitutional institutions over individuals.

The midterms have changed the political calculation. Loyalty to Trump no longer guarantees political survival. Voters have demonstrated an appetite for candidates willing to work across party lines.

Republicans can spend their remaining time protecting a presidency voters have rejected, or they can help restore confidence in American democracy.

The world is watching. America has an opportunity to show that its institutions can correct mistakes, that no president is above the Constitution, and that cooperation is stronger than division.

For departing Republicans, this could be a legacy. For those remaining, a new beginning.

And for America, perhaps the opportunity to lead again through freedom, generosity and justice.

Country before party.