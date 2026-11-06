I was particularly interested in seeing how Donald Trump would react to the Republican Party’s crushing defeat in the midterm elections.

Would he read the results as a warning? Would he attempt to moderate? Would he bring in people capable of rebuilding public confidence and reaching beyond his most loyal supporters?

Or would he do what Trump has so often done when confronted with political failure: double down?

We now have our answer.

Trump has chosen Stephen Miller to replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff, effective Monday, November 9.

This is not a move toward moderation. It is a decision to put one of the most uncompromising figures in his administration at the center of the White House, at precisely the moment voters have delivered a devastating rejection of the Republican agenda.

And given the questions surrounding Trump’s relationship with Vladimir Putin, Miller’s history deserves a much closer look.

First, consider the question Putin may be asking

In my recent article, I examined extraordinary allegations made by former KGB official Alnur Mussayev, who has claimed that Vladimir Putin possesses compromising material on Donald Trump.

These allegations remain unverified. They have not been independently substantiated, and they should not be presented as established fact.

But the broader question is worth examining.

If Putin wanted to maximize Russian strategic interests through the American presidency, what would he want from Trump?

The answer does not require a secret agreement or a dramatic conspiracy.

Moscow has long benefited from divisions among Western democracies. A weakened NATO, reduced American support for Ukraine, uncertainty about U.S. commitments to European allies, and a more accommodating American approach toward Russia would all serve the Kremlin’s interests.

So would a United States consumed by internal political conflict, with its institutions and alliances increasingly weakened.

The question is not whether Putin has a specific list of demands from Trump. We do not know that.

The question is whether Trump’s decisions are advancing objectives that would benefit Putin.

That is a legitimate question, and it deserves serious scrutiny.

Read: The former KGB official’s extraordinary allegations about Putin and Trump

Enter Stephen Miller

Stephen Miller is not simply another Trump loyalist.

He has been one of the most influential architects of Trump’s political ideology, immigration agenda, and governing philosophy. His influence has grown considerably, and his appointment as chief of staff gives him an even more powerful position.

But Miller’s history with the Russia controversy goes back to the 2016 campaign.

And it is worth remembering that his relationship with Jeff Sessions predates Trump.

Miller joined Senator Jeff Sessions’ staff in 2009. He eventually became Sessions’ communications chief and helped develop the anti-immigration arguments that would become central to Trump’s political platform.

When Miller joined Trump’s campaign in 2016, he brought that relationship and political network with him.

This matters because Sessions would soon become one of the central figures in the Russia investigation controversy.

The Sessions connection

Jeff Sessions was an early and important Trump campaign supporter. He attended the April 2016 foreign-policy event at the Center for the National Interest where Trump delivered a major speech on Russia and American foreign policy.

Miller was also deeply involved in the campaign’s policy operation.

In March 2017, after revelations about Sessions’ contacts with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak, Sessions announced that he would recuse himself from investigations related to the 2016 presidential campaigns.

The decision was a major moment in the unfolding Russia investigation.

Sessions said he had consulted senior career Justice Department officials and concluded that recusal was appropriate. He cited the Justice Department’s conflict-of-interest regulations and his own role as a Trump campaign adviser.

Miller’s longstanding professional relationship with Sessions is an important part of this history. However, the public transcript of Sessions’ March 2 announcement identifies his chief of staff, Jody Hunt, and does not establish that Miller was physically present at the announcement.

What is beyond dispute is that Miller was part of the political network that connected Sessions, Trump, and the 2016 campaign.

And what happened next is even more revealing.

Trump was furious about Sessions’ recusal. The Mueller report documents the president’s anger and his subsequent efforts to get Sessions to reverse the decision.

The White House was deeply concerned about losing control over the Russia investigation.

This is not speculation. It is part of the documented record.

Miller’s own Russia-related communications

The Mueller report contains another detail that deserves attention.

On April 25, 2016, campaign adviser George Papadopoulos emailed Stephen Miller.

His message stated that:

“The Russian government has an open invitation by Putin for Mr. Trump to meet him when he is ready.”

Two days later, Papadopoulos sent Miller another message saying that interesting communications were coming from Moscow about a possible trip.

These emails are documented in the Mueller report.

They do not establish that Miller arranged a meeting with Putin, that he coordinated with the Russian government, or that he participated in an illegal conspiracy.

But they do establish that Miller was directly informed, during the campaign, about efforts to arrange contact between Trump and the Russian leadership.

That is a significant piece of the historical record.

The Dimitri Simes connection

There is another episode worth revisiting.

In April 2016, Trump delivered a major foreign-policy speech at an event organized by the Center for the National Interest. The organization was led by Dimitri Simes, a Russian-born American foreign-policy figure.

Jeff Sessions attended the event. Miller was involved in the campaign’s policy operation surrounding Trump’s foreign-policy messaging.

Simes later became the subject of a federal indictment in 2024, along with his wife, over allegations involving work for Russian state media. Those allegations concerned Simes and his wife. They do not establish wrongdoing by Miller.

The Mueller investigation did not establish that the Trump campaign coordinated with the Russian government through Simes or the Center for the National Interest.

Still, the connections are part of the broader history of how Russia-related figures, campaign advisers, and foreign-policy intermediaries intersected during the 2016 election.

Why this appointment matters now

Let’s return to the present.

Trump has just suffered a major political defeat. Republicans have lost control of Congress. Voters have delivered a clear message about the direction of the country.

A president interested in changing course might have chosen a chief of staff with a reputation for discipline, political pragmatism, and the ability to rebuild relationships.

Trump chose Stephen Miller.

The appointment sends a message: he is not interested in moderation. He is consolidating power around one of his most ideologically committed advisers.

Miller will now have enormous influence over access to the president, the administration’s priorities, the policy agenda, and the machinery of the White House.

That influence extends beyond immigration. Miller has become increasingly involved in broader domestic and foreign-policy questions.

And this brings us back to Putin.

We should be careful here. There is no public evidence establishing that Stephen Miller is working for Russia, that he is a Russian agent, or that his appointment was made at Putin’s request.

But we should also not ignore the documented history.

Miller received direct communications about Putin’s invitation to Trump during the 2016 campaign. He had a longstanding relationship with Jeff Sessions, who became a central figure in the Russia investigation controversy. He was part of the inner circle surrounding Trump’s foreign-policy operation.

Now, after a devastating midterm defeat, Trump is elevating him to one of the most powerful positions in the American government.

The question is no longer whether Trump will change course

He has made his choice.

The more important question is what this means for the United States, its institutions, its allies, and its relationship with Russia.

Will the administration become even more confrontational toward American institutions and allies? Will support for Ukraine weaken further? Will the United States become less predictable as a NATO partner? Will Russia benefit from a more divided and distracted America?

These are not abstract concerns. They are measurable questions about American foreign policy and national security.

And they deserve to be examined independently of whether one accepts the allegations about Putin’s supposed compromising material.

I am not claiming that Stephen Miller is a Russian operative. I am not claiming that the allegations about Putin’s leverage over Trump have been proven.

I am saying that the historical record raises questions that should not be dismissed.

The timing is extraordinary.

The American electorate has just delivered a major rebuke to Trump and his party. Rather than respond by broadening his administration, Trump has chosen to elevate one of his most uncompromising loyalists.

And that choice deserves scrutiny.

If this is Trump’s answer to a political defeat, what exactly is he preparing the country for next?

Further reading from Morning Truth

The former KGB official’s allegations about Putin and Trump

Stephen Miller: An Investigative Analysis

Primary records and reporting