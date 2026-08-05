Todd Blanche should not be confirmed as attorney general.

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The case against his confirmation does not depend on proving that he personally deleted an FBI report or negotiated a prison benefit for Ghislaine Maxwell. It rests on a documented institutional failure and an irreconcilable conflict: Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer controlled a federal disclosure involving his former client, declared the work complete, and then watched as missing Trump-related records surfaced only after journalists exposed the gap.

FBI agents interviewed one woman four times in 2019 during the Epstein investigation. The Justice Department initially published a log confirming all four interviews but released a summary of only the first. More than 50 pages associated with the interview sequence were missing, including three later interview summaries containing the woman’s uncorroborated allegations against Trump. (Reuters, February 25, 2026)

After the discrepancy became public, DOJ released additional material. The department acknowledged that 15 documents had been “incorrectly coded as duplicative.” The newly published records included the three FBI summaries involving allegations against the president. (Reuters, March 6, 2026)

The same disclosure operation exposed names, photographs, addresses, banking information and other identifying details belonging to Epstein survivors. DOJ withdrew several thousand documents and media files after lawyers said faulty redactions had upended the lives of nearly 100 victims. (Associated Press, February 2, 2026)

Blanche also personally conducted an extraordinary two-day interview with Maxwell. Seven days after the interview ended, the Bureau of Prisons transferred her from a low-security institution to a minimum-security federal prison camp. Blanche says he had no involvement in the transfer. The government has not publicly produced the complete authorization trail explaining it. (DOJ Maxwell interview records; Senator Sheldon Whitehouse, June 25, 2026)

Asked directly whether he or his office ordered Trump-related Epstein records withheld, Blanche repeatedly answered: “The Department has produced all known responsive records under the EFTA.” He did not identify who excluded the records, when he learned of the omission or which review safeguard failed. (Blanche’s Senate responses, July 17, 2026)

The public record does not establish that Blanche personally ordered the Trump records suppressed. It does not prove that Maxwell received improved prison conditions in exchange for statements favorable to Trump. But the record supports calling the operation a cover-up in institutional effect: responsive documents remained concealed, DOJ announced completion, and the records appeared only after outsiders proved they were missing.

Criminal intent remains unproved. The conflict, concealment and failure do not.

Trump’s lawyer became the files’ gatekeeper

Blanche represented Trump in the New York criminal prosecution involving falsified business records, the federal classified-documents case and the federal proceedings arising from efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

He stopped serving as Trump’s personal lawyer immediately before taking office as deputy attorney general in March 2025. Blanche later told the Senate that he remained recused from the specific cases in which he had represented Trump. He also acknowledged that his continuing duty to protect confidential information obtained during that representation had not ended. (Blanche’s Senate responses)

Those recusals did not prevent Blanche from assuming control of the Epstein disclosure, even though Trump appeared repeatedly throughout the archive and stood to suffer political, legal and reputational consequences from its contents.

Blanche’s position appears to be that his recusal applied only to the cases in which he personally represented Trump, not to every Justice Department matter affecting his former client.

That may describe the narrow scope of his formal recusal. It does not resolve the larger institutional conflict.

Blanche remained bound to protect Trump’s confidences while controlling the collection, classification, redaction and publication of investigative records involving Trump. The president was also the official who appointed Blanche and could elevate him to attorney general.

No Epstein-specific Blanche recusal or written determination authorizing his participation has been made public in the records reviewed.

Justice Department regulations recognize that officials may need to withdraw when a personal or political relationship creates doubt about their impartiality in a criminal matter. Even where a technical recusal rule might not squarely govern every disclosure decision, the principle is clear: public confidence depends on decisions being made by officials without divided loyalties. (28 C.F.R. § 45.2)

The Epstein files required more independence than an ordinary records review. DOJ instead placed Trump’s former criminal lawyer at the center of the process.

DOJ announced closure, then Blanche went to Maxwell

In July 2025, DOJ and the FBI announced that an “exhaustive review” had uncovered no incriminating client list, no credible evidence that Epstein blackmailed prominent individuals and no evidence supporting investigations of uncharged third parties.