The evidence documents a substantial relationship between Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein.

By Jane Prescott November 1, 2026

A new report by Democratic staff on the House Judiciary Committee sets out five direct accusations of rape or sexual assault against Donald Trump involving Jeffrey Epstein’s company or presence. It also documents a long-running social relationship between the two men, including repeated flights on Epstein’s private jet, contacts with aspiring models and introductions involving women who later described abuse by Epstein.

The 52-page report, released October 26, draws on FBI interview summaries, committee interviews, flight records, emails, court filings and material released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act. It discusses 11 women, but they do not all make the same allegations. Five are described as directly accusing Trump of rape or sexual assault. Other accounts concern introductions, approaches or secondhand information.